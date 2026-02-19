Detroit Tigers unveil 2 new alternate uniforms for 2026

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled their alternate uniforms for the 2026 season on Thursday, bringing an orange and a navy blue jersey to the field.

The orange home uniforms feature the Olde English "D" along with a modern take on the old-school Tigers logo worn by the 1968 and 1984 World Series teams.

It also comes with an alternate cap that has an orange "D" with an orange bill of the hat.

Detroit Tigers

The road uniforms flips the script and has a classic orange "Detroit" script with a navy blue jersey.

Detroit Tigers

The team will wear the uniforms at home on Friday nights and on the road for select games.

The team will also release the new merchandise at The D Shop with special hours on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re proud to introduce these new uniforms, which have been years in the making. We believe it’s important to ask fans what matters to them, and constantly hear responses centered around getting more creative with merchandise, exploring alternate jerseys, incorporating more elements from uniforms worn by the 1984 team, and steering into the color orange," Ryan Gustafson, the president of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement.

For the past two seasons, Detroit has worn their "City Connect" uniforms that were dark blue with "Motor City" across the front. There were also nods to the team's history and the automotive industry of Detroit.