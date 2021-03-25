Detroit Tigers single-game tickets go on sale Thursday morning; here are rules for fans

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are ready to welcome back fans to Comerica Park with about 8,200 fans allowed in the stadium under new guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Related: State expands capacity for outdoor stadiums to 20% ahead of Opening Day

The team opens the home season on April 1 at 1:10 p.m. and single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, March 25.

“Tigers baseball is back, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin welcoming our great fans to Comerica Park again,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Safety is our top priority, and we have developed and invested in a plan that allows us to confidently provide fans a safe and entertaining experience. We’ve missed our fans greatly and can’t wait to celebrate the start of the season with them, when the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day in Detroit.”

Fans will be seated in pods with at least six feet of social distancing between them.

Facemasks will be required at all times except when eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with halves are not allowed.



All fans will also be required to complete a Gameday Wellness survey no more than 24 hours before entering Comerica Park, and all sales will be cashless.

Bags, purses and clutches are also prohibited, but medical and diaper bags are allowed.

Details on the full protocols below.

All attendees will be required to complete a Gameday Wellness survey no more than 24 hours prior to entering Comerica Park.

Facemasks will be mandatory at all times except when actively eating or drinking at a fan’s assigned seating location. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with halves are not permitted.

All points of sale will require cashless payment methods. Reverse ATM’s will be installed at Comerica Park ahead of the Home Opener, and contactless parking can be reserved in advance through The District Detroit mobile app.

Fans will be seated in pods with at least six feet of physical distance between other groups.

Select concession locations will be open, and food & beverage items can be ordered via mobile phone for express pick-up.

Physical distance signage and concourse decals have been installed to decrease contact near higher-traffic areas.

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers with CDC-recommended products are located through the Comerica Park concourse.

Significant enhancements to cleanliness, disinfecting the venue to CDC standards including the use of UV-light technology.

All bags, purses and clutches are now prohibited, with medical or diaper bags being the exceptions.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.