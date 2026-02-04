Detroit Tigers legend Mickey Lolich passes away at 85

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mickey Lolich, a left-handed pitcher who pitched three complete-game victories to help lead the Detroit Tigers to the 1968 World Series title, has died at 85, the team confirmed in a statement.

Voted the World Series MVP in 1968, Lolich won 217 of his 496 starts, posting a 3.44 Earned Run Average, pitching in 3,638.1 innings and accumulating 2832 strikeouts and a Wins Above Replacement (Baseball Reference) of 48.0 across 16 seasons. He played for the Tigers for 13 seasons, being named an All-Star in 1969, 1971 and 1972. He finished his career pitching one season for the New York Mets (1976) and two seasons with the San Diego Padres (1978-79).

Lolich leads the Tigers in strikeouts, and ranks third in innings pitched and wins. At the time of his retirement in 1979, Lolich held the Major League Baseball record for career strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher. He's now fifth on the all-time list, behind Hall of Famers Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and CC Sabathia, as well as recently retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Lolich signed with the Tigers as an amateur free agent when he was 17 years old in 1958, per the Albany Democrat-Herald. He made his debut with the Tigers five years later.

Lolich was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1982, and the Croatian-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Below is a statement released by the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, in full:

"The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Michael Stephen “Mickey” Lolich, who passed away today at the age of 85.

Lolich spent 13 of his 16 Major League seasons with the Tigers (1963–1975), emerging as one of the most durable and dominant left-handed pitchers of his era and a cornerstone of Detroit’s pitching staff for more than a decade. He is perhaps best remembered for his legendary performance in the 1968 World Series, when he posted a 3–0 record with a 1.67 ERA in three complete-game victories – including a decisive Game 7 on two days’ rest – earning World Series Most Valuable Player honors.

Over the course of his career, Lolich accumulated a long list of accolades. He was a three-time American League All-Star (1969, 1971 and 1972) and finished second in Cy Young Award voting in 1971 when he led the league in wins (25), strikeouts (308), innings pitched and starts. He also placed fifth in MVP voting that same year and remained among the league’s elite pitchers in 1972.

Lolich’s consistency and durability were hallmarks of his Tigers tenure, posting seven campaigns with 200-plus strikeouts and won 14 or more games in 10 consecutive seasons. He holds several Tigers team records, including single-season strikeouts (308), career strikeouts (2,679), shutouts (39) and games started (459), and was the club’s Opening Day starter seven times. He also owns the lowest career postseason ERA (min. 40 IP) in Tigers history at 1.57.

Across his entire 16-year Major League career, Lolich appeared in 586 games and compiled a 217–191 record with a 3.44 ERA. He threw 41 shutouts and 195 complete games, completing nearly 40 percent of his starts – a testament to his remarkable endurance in an era of heavy workloads. At the time of his retirement, Lolich’s 2,832 career strikeouts were the most ever by a left-handed pitcher in Major League history, a mark he held until surpassed by Steve Carlton.

After retiring from baseball, Lolich was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Everyone with the Detroit Tigers extends their heartfelt condolences to Lolich’s wife Joyce and the entire Lolich family. His legacy — on and off the field — will forever be cherished."

