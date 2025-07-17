Detroit Red Wings release 2025-26 schedule with home opener against Montreal

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have released their 2025-26 schedule with the regular season set to begin at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The season includes home games on Thanksgiving eve and New Year's Eve, before the season ends on April 15. The home finale is on Saturday, April 11.

The full schedule is below

October



9 - Montreal

11 - Toronto

13 - at Toronto

15 - Florida

17 - Tampa Bay

19 - Edmonton

22 - at Buffalo

23 - at New York Islanders

25 - St. Louis

28 - at St. Louis

30 - at Los Angeles

31 - at Anaheim

November



2 - at San Jose

4 - at Vegas

7 - New York Rangers

9 - Chicago

13 - Anaheim

15 Buffalo

16 - at New York Rangers

18 - Seattle

20 - New York Islanders

22 - Columbus

24 - at New Jersey

26 - Nashville

28 - Tampa Bay

29 - at Boston

December



2 - Boston

4 - at Columbus

6 - at Seattle

8 - at Vancouver

10 - at Calgary

11 - at Edmonton

13 - at Chicago

16 - New York Islanders

17 - Utah

20 - at Washington

21 - Washington

23 - Dallas

27 - at Carolina

28 - Toronto

31 - Winnipeg

January



1 - at Pittsburgh

3 - Pittsburgh

5 - at Ottawa

8 - Vancouver

10 - at Montreal

12 - Carolina

13 - at Boston

16 - San Jose

18 - Ottawa

21 - at Toronto

22 - at Minnesota

24 - at Winnipeg

27 - Los Angeles

29 - Washington

31 - Colorado

February



2 - at Colorado

4 - at Utah

26 - at Ottawa

28 - at Carolina

March



2 - at Nashville

4 - Vegas

6 - Florida

8 - at New Jersey

10 - at Florida

12 - at Tampa Bay

14 - at Dallas

16 - Calgary

19 - Montreal

21 - Boston

24 - Ottawa

27 - at Buffalo

28 - Philadelphia

31 - at Pittsburgh

April

