Detroit Red Wings recall Griffins' John Leonard, the AHL's leading goal-scorer

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are bringing up John Leonard, the top goal-scorer in the American Hockey League, as the team continues to battle in the Eastern Conference.

Late Sunday night, the team announced it was bringing up Leonard and assigning defenseman Erik Gustafsson back to Grand Rapids.

Leonard, 27, has scored 19 goals and added 10 assists in 20 games for the Griffins this year. The Griffins are the best team in the AHL and have won 22 of their 24 games. He's a +14 and is averaging 1.45 points per game.

He last played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes in 2024, getting one goal in six games.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona Coyotes left wing John Leonard (49) drops the puck in front of Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

After practice on Monday, head coach Todd McClellan said that Patrick Kane will miss the next two games due to an upper-body injury. Leonard was called up to take his spot.

The Red Wings are coming off a season-long six-game road trip where they went 4-1-1. They have 39 points and are tied atop the Atlantic Division.

Detroit hosts the New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.