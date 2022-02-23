Detroit Pistons release new clothing line honoring Joe Louis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have collaborated with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate Joe Louis with a new merchandise line.

Starting Wednesday, the clothing line will be available at www.Pistons313Shop.com and in-store at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24.

“My family and I are grateful that the Detroit Pistons and the City of Detroit continue to do their part by remembering and highlighting my father and all those great men and women who came before us in an effort to inspire those currently in the global arena,” said Louis Barrow, II.

The Detroit Pistons have been celebrating Black History Month in various partnerships and activities throughout February. On Feb. 26, the Pistons will be hosting an "HBCU night" during their game against the Boston Celtics. The team kicked off the month with another clothing line collaboration with Rosa Parks Estate at the beginning of the month.

“We always view merchandise collaborations as an opportunity to create more than just t-shirts and jerseys," says Pistons Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy Tyrel Kirkham. "We want them to represent the city that surrounds us and the culture that makes Detroit such a special place. The legacy that Joe Louis carries is something the Pistons organization is honored to share and celebrate.”

