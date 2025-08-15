Detroit Pistons release full schedule for 2025-26 with 16 nationally-televised games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have announced their 2025-26 schedule, with the season kicking off on the road on Oct. 22.

According to the Detroit Pistons, they will start the season against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. The home opener will be Sunday, Oct. 26 against the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m.

The full schedule includes back-to-back games against the Celtics on Oct. 26 and then Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 27, and then the game in Mexico City on Nov. 1.

The Pistons will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town on Dec. 6, the New York Nicks on Jan. 5 and Feb. 6, and face the Celtics on MLK Day on Jan. 19.

This year, the 313 Day matchup features Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Detroit is expected to have 16 national TV games during the regular season.

The team also released theme night games for the season. Those games are:

Oct. 26 - Boston - Opening Night

Nov. 10 - Washington - Hoops for Troops

Nov. 14 - Philadelphia - Emirates NBA Cup

Nov. 28 - Orlando - Emirates NBA Cup

Dec. 6 - Milwaukee - Hooper's Birthday

Dec. 20 - Charlotte - Holiday Game

Jan. 10 - LA Clippers - Sports Betting Night

Jan. 19 - Boston - MLK Day Game

Jan. 25 - Sacramento - Kids Day

Feb. 5 - Washington - HBCU/NPHC Night

March 7 - Brooklyn - Women's Empowerment

March 13 - Memphis - 313 Day

March 26 - New Orleans - Pride Night

April 8 - Milwaukee - Fan Appreciation Night

Check out the full schedule here