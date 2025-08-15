Detroit Pistons release full schedule for 2025-26 with 16 nationally-televised games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have announced their 2025-26 schedule, with the season kicking off on the road on Oct. 22.
According to the Detroit Pistons, they will start the season against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. The home opener will be Sunday, Oct. 26 against the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m.
The full schedule includes back-to-back games against the Celtics on Oct. 26 and then Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 27, and then the game in Mexico City on Nov. 1.
The Pistons will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town on Dec. 6, the New York Nicks on Jan. 5 and Feb. 6, and face the Celtics on MLK Day on Jan. 19.
This year, the 313 Day matchup features Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Detroit is expected to have 16 national TV games during the regular season.
The team also released theme night games for the season. Those games are:
Oct. 26 - Boston - Opening Night
Nov. 10 - Washington - Hoops for Troops
Nov. 14 - Philadelphia - Emirates NBA Cup
Nov. 28 - Orlando - Emirates NBA Cup
Dec. 6 - Milwaukee - Hooper's Birthday
Dec. 20 - Charlotte - Holiday Game
Jan. 10 - LA Clippers - Sports Betting Night
Jan. 19 - Boston - MLK Day Game
Jan. 25 - Sacramento - Kids Day
Feb. 5 - Washington - HBCU/NPHC Night
March 7 - Brooklyn - Women's Empowerment
March 13 - Memphis - 313 Day
March 26 - New Orleans - Pride Night
April 8 - Milwaukee - Fan Appreciation Night