Detroit Pistons announce plans for home opener celebration on Saturday night

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham attempts a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 16:39:43-04

The Detroit Pistons announced plans for their home opener at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, including free t-shirts, pregame activations, entertainment and more.

Detroit takes on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. at LCA, and pregame activations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue throughout the night.

All fans will receive an "Always Detroit Basketball" t-shirt at the game, and other pregame activities include photo opportunities, face painters, balloon artists, airbrush tattoo artsits and performacnes from the Pistons DJ and entertainment teams.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. for full-team introductions.

Detroit Lifestyle Specialist Ty Mopkins will make a guest apeparance for the Pistons' Rev Up moment, and Chechi Sarai, a contest on The Voice, will sing the National Anthem.

Detroit rapper Dej Loaf will perform at halftime.
 
Tickets are still available for the home opener on the Pistons website.

