Detroit Lions players to skip voluntary workouts, players union says

Detroit Lions
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:09:29-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions players will not be participating in voluntary workouts this spring, the NFL Players Association said.

In a statement on behalf of Lions players, the NFLPA said there has been no acceptable resolution with the NFL over COVID-19 protocols.

"We know our home state of Michigan continues to get hard by the pandemic and based on the continuing guidance of medical experts, it is in everyone's best interest to play it safe again this offseason," the statement read.

The Lions are the fourth team to have players skip voluntary workouts, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Workouts were set to begin next Monday, and the league and players union have been in talks about how much work would be in-person during the off-season. The union has wanted no in-person workouts.

