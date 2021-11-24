Detroit Lions fans urged to arrive early for the Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions organization is encouraging fans who will attend the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears to arrive early and expect traffic delays.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected Thursday, November 25 from the Thanksgiving Day Parade downtown. The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Kirby Street and is expected to run for approximately an hour and a half.

Fans should also be prepared for road closures due to the parade and Turkey Trot races.

Many game-day parking lots will open as early as 8 a.m.

