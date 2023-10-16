Detroit Lions fans are taking over other teams' stadiums, and players are noticing

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans have been desperate for a season like the one the team is currently having. After a 20-6 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the team is 5-1.

Detroit has also won its three road games – beating the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and the Buccaneers.

At each of those games, players and announcers have seen the sea of blue among the different colors in the stadium.

It seems that as the game nears the end and opposing teams' fans start to leave, Lions fans rush to the front.

There have been videos of Lions fans chanting in the concourse, Lions GM Brad Holmes celebrating on the sidelines with fans, and players are noticing.

"The road games, our fans have been awesome. When Tampa was on third down, it was kind of loud, and it felt like a home game for us," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said after the game.

"This is the best. I've never seen anything like this. I think it's the best fan base in America, It's cool to see them go crazy and take over a stadium far away from home," linebacker Alex Anzalone said.

"This is pretty special. We have the best fans in the world. They came out here and showed up, and we were able to get a great win for them," quarterback Jared Goff said. "We got the best fans in the world, and we're giving them something to cheer about now."