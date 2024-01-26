Detroit Lions drone show above Ford Field postponed until Saturday; here's what to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are celebrating the team's NFC Championship appearance with special events for fans leading up to the game on Sunday night.

It includes a Detroit Lions drone show over Ford Field, presented by Bud Light. The show was originally scheduled for Friday night but due to weather, it has been moved to Saturday evening.

According to the Lions, the drone show will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the general public in the sky above Ford Field. The Lions added that the "event remains weather-dependent."

The drone show will play away from Ford Field, facing downtown Detroit, and drones will fly 400 feet high and be visible up to 2 miles away.

Ford Field will be closed to the public, and there will be street closures around Ford Field to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Those closures are:

