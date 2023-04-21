2 Detroit Lions players released, 2 others suspended over gambling violations 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced the suspensions of four players over alleged gambling violations.

The Lions organization stated that they have released WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore after they were suspended indefinitely by the NFL for “for violating the league's gambling policy, including betting on NFL games.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (38), on special teams, reacts after running out of bounds on a fake punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Lions WR Stanley Berryhill and WR Jameson Williams have also reportedly been suspended for six games for other gambling policy violations.

“Both Berryhill and Williams can participate in off-season and pre-season activities leading up to their suspension, which will begin on the final roster cut down date,” the statement reads.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes in a statement. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Along with the 4 players from Detroit, NFL media insider Ian Rappaport says Shaka Toney from the Washington Commanders is also suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy.

Toney, Cephas, and Moore will all be banned a minimum of 1 year before they can apply to be reinstated.