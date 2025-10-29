Detroit Lions and Aidan Hutchinson agree on 4-year contract extension

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.

Watch below: Next level: Aidan Hutchinson is forcing turnovers, and that's been intentional

That's according to several NFL reporters. Tom Pelissero reports that the deal is worth $180 million, which would pay him $45 million per year. He also reports that it comes with $141 million in guarantees, which is the most guaranteed money ever for a player that isn't a quarterback.

Hutchinson, the 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan, has 34.5 sacks in 3 1/2 seasons with the Lions. Before a season-ending injury in 2024, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks and 19 tackles in just five games.

The Lions previously picked up the fifth-year option on Hutchinson's contract for 2026, meaning he will be with the team through at least 2030.

According to Sportrac, that fifth-year option will pay him more than $19 million.