Watch
Sports

Actions

Dan Campbell says Lions coaching staff has been vaccinated

items.[0].videoTitle
Dan Campbell says the entire Lions coaching staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dan Campbell OTAs Lions Football
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:02:00-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday the team's entire coaching staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everybody is vaccinated," said Campbell. "The ones that have masks, they have gotten (vaccinated), but it’s a 14-day period before they cannot wear the mask, essentially. But yes, they are. They’re all good.”

Campbell was asked about his staff's vaccination status after two coaches were seen still wearing masks at practice.

Under the NFL's vaccine protocol for Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff, including coaches, those who are in the process of becoming fully vaccinated are allowed at practice and some restricted areas while wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks. In-person restrictions are lifted upon reaching fully-vaccinated status.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time