Cunningham's 30 points and 10 assists lead Pistons past Magic

Ryan Sun/AP
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes to center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) while under pressure from Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons overcame a slow start to beat the Orlando Magic 135-116 on Wednesday night.

Cunningham added six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Pistons trailed for most of the first half, but outscored Orlando 70-52 in the final two quarters. The Magic have lost four straight after winning their opener.

Tobias Harris added 23 points for Detroit, which improved to 3-2, and Jalen Duren had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero (24) and Franz Wagner (22) combined for 46 points, but missed 17 of 30 field-goal attempts and 11 of 28 free-throw attempts.

The Pistons used a 14-1 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, and led by as many as 16 late in the period. The Magic attempted a rally, but missed 10 of 33 free throws in the first 36 minutes.

Detroit started the fourth strong to go ahead 117-97 and cruised to victory as both teams emptied their benches.

The Pistons missed nine of their first 10 shots, allowing the Magic to take an early 15-6 lead.

Detroit didn't get even until Duncan Robinson's 3-pointer made it 62-62 with 1:23 left in the first half. They led 65-64 at halftime behind 13 points from Harris. Wagner, the former Michigan star, had 14 for Orlando.

Magic: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Pistons: Play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in Mexico City.

