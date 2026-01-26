Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cunningham, East-leading Pistons rout Kings 139-116 for 5th victory in 6 games

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, goes to the basket past Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Kings Pistons Basketball
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons routed the Sacramento Kings 139-116 on Sunday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons rebounded from a home loss to Houston on Friday night to improve to 33-11. Tied at 35 after a quarter, Detroit broke it open in the second by outscoring the Kings 43-30.

Cunningham was 13 of 22 from the field, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. Pistons center Jalen Duren added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Tobias Harris had 16.

Malik Monk led Sacramento with 19 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 16. The Kings have lost five straight to drop to 12-35.

Domantas Sabonis played his fifth game for Sacramento after after missing two months because of a knee injury. He had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and eight assists and seven rebounds in 24:44.

Up next

Kings: At New York on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Denver on Tuesday night.

