Copp scores in OT, lifts Red Wings to 4-3 win over Hurricanes after retiring Sergei Fedorov's jersey

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored at 3:27 of overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Alex DeBrincat, who scored and had two assists, set up Copp for the game-winning goal by passing him the puck in front of the net.

John Gibson had 31 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Red Wings, who have won four straight games to pull into a tie atop the Eastern Conference with the Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes.

Detroit started the third with a 3-0 lead and gave up three goals as Carolina tied it.

Frederik Andersen stopped 14 shots for the Hurricanes, who evened it with Jackson Blake's score, Seth Jarvis short-handed goal and Shayne Gostisbehere's goal on a power play with 3:01 left in the third.

Little Caesars Arena was buzzing with excitement for the game because Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov had his No. 91 jersey retired and the Red Wings kept fans in a good mood for most of the night.

James Van Riemsdyk took advantage of time and space to score on a rebound in front of the net on a power play, scoring on Detroit's second shot of the game at 1:32.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a two-score lead early in the second period with his team-high 24th goal and a few minutes later, he and Patrick Kane assisted on Albert Johansson's goal that made it 3-0.

The cushion wasn't comfortable.

Detroit blocked 17 shots through two periods, preventing almost half of Carolina's shots from getting to Gibson in the first 40 minutes of the game.

The Hurricanes, who won 5-2 in the previous matchup, will host Detroit on Feb. 28 in the final game of their regular season series.

Carolina visits St. Louis on Tuesday.

Detroit visits Boston on Tuesday.

