Chiles throws for 270 yards in 41-24 Michigan State win over Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Chiles completed 22 of 29 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and also ran 76 yards Saturday to lead Michigan State to a 41-24 victory over Youngstown State.

""We came out, stayed level-headed, and played four quarters of football," said Chiles. "We stayed out there and competed. I just wish we could have gotten to the end zone more. It makes life amazing. We've got receivers, tight ends that can do it all."

The Spartans (3-0) are now 10-0 against FCS opponents.

Jonathan Smith became the first head coach in Michigan State history to open his first two seasons with consecutive 3-0 starts.

"I don't want to take away from Youngstown," Smith said. "I think Youngstown is going to win some games in their conference and things, but I would have loved to just been a little bit cleaner, especially defensively. Couple of explosive plays. Did not think we need to be giving those up and then on the run game, we want to be better."

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, who had six catches for 94 yards in the first half, was on the sideline without his helmet and a wrap around his knee during the second quarter. He did not play in the second half and was not on the field or visible on the sideline.

"Took a look at him (at halftime), kind of inconclusive," Smith said when asked about Marsh's injury. "We need a longer look at him."

The Spartans built a 31-10 lead in the third quarter. Youngstown State (2-1) clawed back to 34-24 with Beau Brungard throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kylon Wilson with 3:05 left but that was as close as it could get down the stretch.

Brungard, who last week ran for four touchdowns and set a Missouri Valley Conference record for quarterbacks with 264 yards, was limited to 17 yards rushing and 242 yards passing.

Jaden Gilbert led the Penguins in rushing with seven carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

"There is no moral victories," said Youngstown State head coach Doug Phillips. "I am proud of our kids because they kept fighting back no matter. We fought back. And I think we've seen a lot of growth of this team."

The takeaway

Youngstown State: The Penguins were only able to move the ball with large yardage plays. They had seven plays for a total of 213 yards, including a 66-yard run by Gilbert.

Michigan State: The Spartans suffered four key injuries heading into the start of the Big Ten season. Offensive linemen Luka Vincic and Conner Moore and running back Makhi Frazier were helped off the field and the extent of Marsh's status is unknown. Kickoff returner Alante Brown also was injured during warmups and unable to play.

Smith said the status for the players will be updated Monday but he did not think any were long-term injuries, except for possibly Vincic.

Up next

Youngstown State travels to Towson on Sept. 20.

Michigan State visits USC on Sept. 20.

