Central Michigan to play Boise State in Arizona Bowl

Colin E. Braley/AP
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan Missouri Football
Posted at 8:18 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:18:00-05

Boise State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Central Michigan (8-4, Mid-American), Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tuscon, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: WR Khalil Shakir, 77 receptions, 1,117 yards receiving, seven touchdowns.

Central Michigan: RB Lew Nichols III, 1,710 yards rushing (No. 1 nationally), 300 yards receiving, 17 total TDs.

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos had two road wins over ranked opponents in a season for the first time in program history. Boise State beat then-No. 10 BYU 26-17 in Provo, Utah on Oct. 9 and cruised to a 40-14 win at No. 23 Fresno State on Nov. 6.

Central Michigan: Coach Jim McElwain took over the program after the Chippewas went 1-11 and winless against FBS opponents in 2018. CMU won eight games in 2019 and appeared in the conference championship game, losing to Miami (Ohio) 26-21, and went 3-3 in the conference-only COVID spring season.

LAST TIME

Boise State 26, Central Michigan 10. (November 24, 2001)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 24th consecutive season earning bowl eligibility — the third-longest active streak behind Ohio State (33) and Georgia (24).

Central Michigan: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 13th bowl appearance in school history and 11th in the past 16 seasons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
