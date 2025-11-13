Central Michigan knocks off Buffalo 38-19 to become bowl eligible

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Joe Labas threw two touchdown passes, Central Michigan scored two defensive touchdowns, and the Chippewas became bowl eligible for the first time in four years, defeating Buffalo 38-19 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Kwiatkowski, a senior linebacker, returned an interception 48 yards for the Chippewas' first touchdown. He had seven solo tackles, nine total.

Dakota Cochran, also a senior linebacker, returned a fumble 85 yards for a score that made it 31-13 in the fourth quarter.

Labas completed 18 of 24 passes for 247 yards. His touchdowns were 75 yards to Langston Lewis and 10 yards to Tommy McIntosh. Lewis had 118 yards on six receptions.

Nik McMillan had seven receptions for 122 yards for Buffalo (5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), including both of the Bulls' touchdowns.

The Chippewas (6-4, 4-2) continued to dominate at Kelly/Shorts Stadium where they have won five straight home games, are 4-0 at home this season and have won eight of their last 10 in Mount Pleasant.

Central Michigan led 14-10 at halftime and 24-13 through three quarters before pulling away in the final period.

The Chippewas and Bulls are part of a five-way tie for second place, one game behind Western Michigan.

