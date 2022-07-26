MT. PLEASANT (WXYZ) — Central Michigan head football coach Jim McElwain has been hospitalized after suffering a seizure this weekend, he said in a statement Monday evening.

On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started. — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) July 25, 2022

McElwain said in the statement that because doctors would like him to stay in the hospital for a few days, he won't be able to participate in MAC Media Day.

MAC Media Day is set to happen on Tuesday, July 26, at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

