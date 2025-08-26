Cadillac's new Formula 1 team signs drivers for first season in 2026

(WXYZ) — Cadillac Formula 1 released its driver lineup for the 2026 season, signing 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas and six-time winner Sergio "Checo" Perez.

The announcement comes after the team made its entrance at the Miami Grand Prix in May and after Formula 1 approved a plan to make Cadillac the 11th team on the grid in November 2024.

Rumors about the signings have been swirling for weeks, and the team will bring the two veterans for the debut season.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” Bottas said in a statement. “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on," Perez added in a statement.

GM will work with Andretti Global, which is controlled by TWG Global, for the partnership. It will race under the GM/Cadillac brand. It will operate out of three hubs – Fishers, indiana; Charlotte, N.C.; and Silverstone, UK.

Bottas has 246 starts in Formula 1 and 10 race wins. His best finish in the F1 world championship was second in 2019 and 202.

Perez has 281 starts and six wins, and his best F1 world championship finish was second in 2023.

“We're building cars, we've been in the wind tunnel for a long time,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, the team owner, back in May. “Chassis has arrived, we're continuing to add (personnel) to the team, there are so many work streams that are happening all at once. But I want to make sure everybody understands just how deep the partnership is with General Motors and with Cadillac. I think that's something that really will set apart this team, this entry, on the grid.”