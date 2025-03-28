Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cade Cunningham to miss 3rd straight Pistons game with bruised calf

Bulls Pistons Basketball
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bulls Pistons Basketball
Posted

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham is missing a third straight game with a bruised calf.

The Pistons announced Cunningham would not play against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, adding the All-NBA candidate is day to day.

He hurt his left calf last week in a game at Dallas.

Cunningham has been the key player during Detroit's turnaround, leading a team vying for home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs after having the league's worst record the previous two seasons.

The Pistons set a single-season record with 28 straight losses last year and finished with 14 wins, a year after winning just 17 games.

With two-plus weeks before the postseason, they guaranteed this season wouldn't end with a losing record.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, has had a lot to do with that by averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds a game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.