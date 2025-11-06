Cade Cunningham scores 31 points, leads Pistons past Jazz

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Detroit Pistons won their fourth straight, beating the Utah Jazz 114-103 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Duren added 22 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons, which improved to 6-2, and Ausar Thompson added 18.

Detroit, which came into the game second in field-goal defense at 42.9%, held Utah to 38.4% (33-86).

Former Piston Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 28 for the Jazz, who have lost four of five. Lauri Markkanen added 25 and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 rebounds.

Duren had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but Mykhailiuk's 18 points and Markkanen's 12 helped the Jazz to a two-point lead.

The Jazz missed nine of their first 10 shots in the third quarter, allowing the Pistons to build a lead. The margin was nine, 78-69, after Utah shot 18% (4-22) in a 14-point quarter.

Thompson's layup put the Pistons ahead 94-82 with 7:01 left, but he injured his left ankle on the play. He was able to return for the final moments.

Cunningham's high-scoring fourth kept the Jazz from making any significant runs down the stretch.

The Jazz announced before the game that center Walker Kessler would need season-ending shoulder surgery.

