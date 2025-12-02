Cade Cunningham, J.B. Bickerstaff named Eastern Conference Player & Coach of the Month

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November, the NBA announced on Tuesday. This is the first time that Cunningham received the honor.

Cunningham averaged 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game as he led the Pistons to an Eastern Conference-best 16-4 start in games played through November. That included the Pistons going on a franchise record-tying 13-game winning streak.

According to the league, Cunningham's average assists per game led the Eastern Conference and was second the league. His 28.2 points per game was the highest scoring average for a Piston since Jerry Stackhouse in 2000-01.

Shortly after the announcement, the NBA said that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for the first month and a half of the season.

Detroit ranked 7th in offense and 8th in defense and tied for second in blocks per game. Seven of the Pistons' 16 wins were by 10 or more points.