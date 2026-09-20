Buckley, Lowry, and Mataele each score TDs for Western Michigan in win over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Buckley, Ofa Mataele, and Brock Lowry each scored rushing touchdowns as Western Michigan beat Rice 28-21 on Saturday.

Buckley ran for 117 yards on 13 carries for the Broncos (2-1), who have won two straight games since their controversial loss at Michigan in Week 1.

Lowry was 14-of-20 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown, and added 39 yards on the ground. He opened the scoring late in the first with a 5-yard rush.

Aveion Chenault reeled in a 34-yard touchdown on the Broncos’ final drive to put Western Michigan up 14-7.

The Owls tied the game at 14-14 with a third quarter rushing score, but the Broncos scored early in the fourth to retake the lead on Buckley's 1-yard touchdown.

Mataele also punched it in from the 1 inside the two-minute timeout for some insurance.

Rice got within one possession on Barry Jackson Jr.'s 22-yard reception, but with nine seconds left on the clock Western Michigan took a knee for the win.

Up next

Western Michigan: hosts Boise State next Saturday.

Rice: at Fresno State next Saturday.

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