Bryce Underwood and No. 23 Michigan bounce back, beating Central Michigan 63-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood was dominant — through the air, and on the ground.

Underwood passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and two more scores, leading No. 23 Michigan to a 63-3 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-1) and their freshman star bounced back from a lackluster performance in a loss at Oklahoma.

Underwood said after watching film of his first two college games, he chose to make a change.

"I just realized how much of a difference I can make if I use my legs," he said.

Ryan Sun/AP Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, top, runs past Central Michigan defensive back Elijah Gordon, bottom left, and linebacker Fernando Sanchez III during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Biff Poggi stepped in for suspended coach Sherrone Moore, who also will miss the school's Big Ten opener next weekend at Nebraska.

"The last message he gave was not to play for him, play for us," Underwood said.

Underwood completed 16 of 25 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan, in three quarters before watching the rest of the game from the sideline.

He carried the ball nine times, sometimes by design, and had the most yards rushing by a quarterback for the Wolverines since Devin Gardner ran for 121 yards on 24 attempts during a four-overtime loss at Penn State in 2013.

Poggi raved about Underwood's talent.

"I have a labrador retriever who could coach that guy," Poggi said.

In a 24-13 loss to the Sooners last week, Underwood was 9 of 24 for 142 yards and lost a yard on three carries.

The Chippewas (1-2) nearly picked off Underwood's first pass, then struggled to slow him down.

"The cool thing about watching him in person is he's not just a talented thrower," first-year Central Michigan coach Matt Drinkall said. "He's a very, very, very good quarterback as far as how he operates the whole system.

"You can tell he's as smart as he is talented and he's incredibly talented."

Michigan's Justice Haynes had 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jordan Marshall scored twice while running for 52 yards on 10 attempts.

The Wolverines scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter and had 616 yards of offense.

"We learned the hard way that if you're not consistent against a very solid and consistent team they will make you pay for it right away," Drinkall said.

The Chippewas, who were held to 139 yards on offense, avoided a shutout on Cade Graham's 22-yard field goal late in the first half.

Central Michigan's Angel Flores was 7 of 12 for 24 yards and ran nine times for 76 yards.

Ryan Sun/AP Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas, left, is sacked by Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The takeaway

Central Michigan: The Mid-American Conference program opened the season with three straight road games. It came away with one win, beating San Jose State 16-14 in Week 1.

Michigan: Jaishawn Barham is becoming a force, sacking the Chippewas twice and making four tackles in the first quarter. The linebacker finished with six tackles.

"He might be a superhero," Poggi said. "We're doing a DNA swab right now."

Dress code

Poggi's game-day fit while he coached Charlotte included a sleeveless shirt and shorts, but his arms and legs were covered in blue on Saturday.

"My friend, (athletic director) Warde Manuel, said, 'Congratulations, but you're wearing sleeves, no shorts and a cap,'" Poggi said.

Up next

Central Michigan: Hosts Wagner on Saturday. It should gain confidence against a program from the second tier of college football.

Michigan: After failing the first road test, the Wolverines will get another chance on Saturday against the Cornhuskers in the final game of Moore's suspension that stems from the NCAA's sign-stealing investigation.

"We're capable of anything, and everything," Underwood said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube