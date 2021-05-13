Big Ten sets 2021-22 men's basketball conference opponents

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten announced men's basketball conference opponents for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.
Each program will play 20 conference games, 10 home and 10 away.
MICHIGAN
Home & Away – Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Home Only – Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away Only – Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
MICHIGAN STATE
Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home Only – Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Away Only – Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers
Game dates, start times, and television information will be announced at a later date.
The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.