Ball State pulls away late, beats Western Michigan 45-20

Posted at 8:07 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 20:07:55-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — — Drew Plitt passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Jalen McGaughy on the first play from scrimmage, and Ball State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Western Michigan 45-20 in Mid-American Conference action.

After Plitt staked Ball State (3-3, 1-1) to the lead 11 seconds into the game, the Broncos (4-2, 1-1) responded with short touchdown runs by La’Darius Jefferson and Kaleb Eleby to grab a 14-7 lead by quarter’s end.

Plitt knotted the score early in the second period on a 21-yard TD toss to Yo’Heinz Tyler.

Both teams added field goals and it was 17-all at halftime.

Nick Mihalic kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put Western Michigan up 20-17, but it was all Cardinals after that.

