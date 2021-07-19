Alternate on US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 and been put in isolation, just days ahead of Opening Ceremonies at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

NBC News reports that the gymnast — who has not been identified publicly — was in Japan for training in the town of Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo.

Another team member has been identified as a "close contact" of the infected gymnast and has been placed "on standby."

The U.S. women are seeking their third consecutive Olympic gold medal after winning the overall team competition at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Monday's announcement comes just hours after U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff was forced to pull out of Olympic competition after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Two South African soccer players who were staying in the Olympic Village have also tested positive for the virus in recent days, as has an IOC official from South Korea.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2021 Olympic Games will take place on Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.