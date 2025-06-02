All-Pro center Frank Ragnow tells Lions he plans to retire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Frank Ragnow, the All-Pro center who has been a mainstay on the Lions offensive line for the past seven seasons, is retiring from the NFL, he announced on Instagram.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all." Frank Ragnow on Instagram

Ragnow, a 29-year-old Victoria, Minnesota, native, was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 draft after playing four seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ragnow started in 96 games across seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl nominations (2020, 2022-24) and three All-Pro awards (2020, 2023-24).

Ragnow has a reputation of being an Iron Man, infamously playing with a fractured throat in 2020, but injuries have plagued Ragnow throughout his entire career. Ragnow wasn't available for more than a dozen games over his career, recovering from ankle injuries (2019 & 2023), a concussion (2019), a fractured throat (2020), turf toe (2021 & 2022), a groin injury (2022), a calf injury (2022), a back injury (2022), a knee injury (2022), and a partially torn pec (2024).

The lineman was in the midst of contract negoations with the Lions right before this news dropped. Dave Birkett with The Detroit Free Press reported that Ragnow was hoping to land a new contract. At the time of this news, Ragnow had two years remaining on a 4 year, $54,000,000 contract. Factoring in his rookie contract, Ragnow has made just over $55 million throughout his NFL career.

A fan favorite, Ragnow was one of the longest-tenured Lions won their first Division title in three decades in 2023, with head coach Dan Campbell bringing up Ragnow, tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and safety Tracy Walker in front of the locker room after the division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings, referring to them as "the old guard" who have been part of the franchise's darker days.

As of Monday afternoon, the team has not made an official statement on the reported news. We'll have more coverage on Ragnow's retirement later this month.

