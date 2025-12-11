Alex DeBrincat has 2 goals and an assist as Red Wings hold off Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex DeBrincat extended his points streak to five games with two goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings held off the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Axel Sandin Pellikka and Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit, which won its fourth straight and moved past Boston and Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Joel Farabee, Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Nazem Kadri had a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start, John Gibson made 34 saves for the Red Wings. Devin Cooley stopped 23 shots for the Flames.

DeBrincat's 16 goals and 34 points through 31 games have him on pace for a career-best 42 goals and 90 points.

The Red Wings have won seven consecutive games against the Flames, their longest active winning streak against any team.

Detroit started fast with goals from DeBrincat and Sandin Pellikka in the opening five minutes.

After Calgary failed to convert on a pair of power plays early in the second period, Detroit responded shortly after with goals 1:28 apart from DeBrincat and Larkin to open up a 4-0 lead.

Calgary ignited the crowd with three goals in less than seven minutes in the third period.

