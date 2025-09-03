7 Detroit Lions make list of NFL's top 100 players for 2025

(WXYZ) — The NFL season officially kicks off this week, and the league also finalized its list of the Top 100 Players of 2025, with several Detroit Lions players making the list.

According to NFL.com, the list was voted on by the players themselves, and three Lions players are in the top 20.

Watch below: Dan Campbell talks lessons learned after 15-2 season, building toward 'ultimate goal'

The list of Lions players on the list are:

No. 13 - Penei Sewell

No. 15 - Jared Goff

No. 20 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

No. 27 - Jahmyr Gibbs

No. 55 - Aidan Hutchinson

No. 71 - Kerby Joseph

No. 94 - Sam LaPorta

Watch below: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football

The top 10 NFL players of 2025 are below

