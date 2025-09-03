Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7 Detroit Lions make list of NFL's top 100 players for 2025

Rey Del Rio/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
(WXYZ) — The NFL season officially kicks off this week, and the league also finalized its list of the Top 100 Players of 2025, with several Detroit Lions players making the list.

According to NFL.com, the list was voted on by the players themselves, and three Lions players are in the top 20.

The list of Lions players on the list are:

No. 13 - Penei Sewell
No. 15 - Jared Goff
No. 20 - Amon-Ra St. Brown
No. 27 - Jahmyr Gibbs
No. 55 - Aidan Hutchinson
No. 71 - Kerby Joseph
No. 94 - Sam LaPorta

The top 10 NFL players of 2025 are below

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Josh Allen
  4. Ja'Marr Chase
  5. Patrick Mahomes
  6. Joe Burrow
  7. Derrick Henry
  8. Myles Garrett
  9. Justin Jefferson
  10. Patrick Surtain II
