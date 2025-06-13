5 Detroit Lions make list of top 50 player sales over the past year

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are well-represented on the Top 50 NFL Player Sales list, released by the NFL Players Association this week.

Watch below: Aidan Hutchinson's return will be the leading story for the Lions offseason -- because he's an elite player

Aidan Hutchinson's return will be the leading story for the Lions offseason -- because he's an elite player

The NFLPA said the list spans the time from March 1, 2024 through Feb. 28, 2025, and five players from Detroit are on the list.

Watch below: Lions score 3 of top 20 players in 2024 season merch sales

Lions score 3 of top 20 players in 2024 season merch sales

It encompasses "all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees," which includes jerseys, shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, penants, figurines, photos, bobbleheads and more.

DE Aidan Hutchinson was the highest Detroit Lions player on the list, coming in at No. 7, followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 8.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs came in at No. 20, QB Jared Goff was at No. 22 and TE Sam LaPorta was at No. 47.

Watch below: Jared Goff welcomes more responsibility as Lions add new coordinators

Jared Goff welcomes more responsibility as Lions add new coordinators

You can check out the entire list below

