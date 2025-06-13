5 Detroit Lions make list of top 50 player sales over the past year

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are well-represented on the Top 50 NFL Player Sales list, released by the NFL Players Association this week.
The NFLPA said the list spans the time from March 1, 2024 through Feb. 28, 2025, and five players from Detroit are on the list.
It encompasses "all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees," which includes jerseys, shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, penants, figurines, photos, bobbleheads and more.
DE Aidan Hutchinson was the highest Detroit Lions player on the list, coming in at No. 7, followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 8.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs came in at No. 20, QB Jared Goff was at No. 22 and TE Sam LaPorta was at No. 47.
You can check out the entire list below
- Saquon Barkley
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayden Daniels
- C.J. Stroud
- Josh Allen
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Micah Parsons
- Justin Jefferson
- Travis Kelce
- Jordan Love
- Caleb Williams
- Joe Burrow
- Christian McCaffrey
- T.J. Watt
- CeeDee Lamb
- Lamar Jackson
- Brock Purdy
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Bo Nix
- Jared Goff
- Maxx Crosby
- A.J. Brown
- Tyreek Hill
- Patrick Surtain II
- George Kittle
- Aaron Rodgers
- DeVonta Smit
- Derrick Henry
- Justin Herbert
- Drake Maye
- Dak Prescott
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Baker Mayfield
- Malik Nabers
- DK Metcalf
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Mike Evans
- Nick Bosa
- Russell Wilson
- Cooper DeJean
- Trevor Lawrence
- Puka Nacua
- Terry McLaurin
- Isiah Pacheco
- Sam LaPorta
- J.J. McCarthy
- Bijan Robinson
- Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner