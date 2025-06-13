Watch Now
5 Detroit Lions make list of top 50 player sales over the past year

The NFLPA released merchandise sales numbers for players during the 2024 season. The Lions were the only team to score three players in the top 20. Aidan Hutchinson merchandise was the seventh-most popular in the NFL, tops among defensive players. Amon-Ra St. Brown was No. 8 overall, and Jahmyr Gibbs was No. 20. Brad Galli has more.
Lions score 3 of top 20 players in 2024 season merch sales
Aidan Hutchinson 2024 vs Buccaneers
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are well-represented on the Top 50 NFL Player Sales list, released by the NFL Players Association this week.

Watch below: Aidan Hutchinson's return will be the leading story for the Lions offseason -- because he's an elite player

Aidan Hutchinson's return will be the leading story for the Lions offseason -- because he's an elite player

The NFLPA said the list spans the time from March 1, 2024 through Feb. 28, 2025, and five players from Detroit are on the list.

Watch below: Lions score 3 of top 20 players in 2024 season merch sales

Lions score 3 of top 20 players in 2024 season merch sales

It encompasses "all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees," which includes jerseys, shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, penants, figurines, photos, bobbleheads and more.

DE Aidan Hutchinson was the highest Detroit Lions player on the list, coming in at No. 7, followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 8.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs came in at No. 20, QB Jared Goff was at No. 22 and TE Sam LaPorta was at No. 47.

Watch below: Jared Goff welcomes more responsibility as Lions add new coordinators

Jared Goff welcomes more responsibility as Lions add new coordinators

You can check out the entire list below

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Jalen Hurts
  4. Jayden Daniels
  5. C.J. Stroud
  6. Josh Allen
  7. Aidan Hutchinson
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  9. Micah Parsons
  10. Justin Jefferson
  11. Travis Kelce
  12. Jordan Love
  13. Caleb Williams
  14. Joe Burrow
  15. Christian McCaffrey
  16. T.J. Watt
  17. CeeDee Lamb
  18. Lamar Jackson
  19. Brock Purdy
  20. Jahmyr Gibbs
  21. Bo Nix
  22. Jared Goff
  23. Maxx Crosby
  24. A.J. Brown
  25. Tyreek Hill
  26. Patrick Surtain II
  27. George Kittle
  28. Aaron Rodgers
  29. DeVonta Smit
  30. Derrick Henry
  31. Justin Herbert
  32. Drake Maye
  33. Dak Prescott
  34. Ja'Marr Chase
  35. Baker Mayfield
  36. Malik Nabers
  37. DK Metcalf
  38. Tua Tagovailoa
  39. Mike Evans
  40. Nick Bosa
  41. Russell Wilson
  42. Cooper DeJean
  43. Trevor Lawrence
  44. Puka Nacua
  45. Terry McLaurin
  46. Isiah Pacheco
  47. Sam LaPorta
  48. J.J. McCarthy
  49. Bijan Robinson
  50. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
