2022 MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts February 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25, when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota.

All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.

DETROIT 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Feb. 25 - vs. Southeastern University

Feb. 26 - vs. Nationals

Feb. 27 - at Pirates (SS)

Feb. 28 - vs. Braves

Mar. 1 - SS at Phillies, SS at Blue Jays

Mar. 2 - vs. Pirates

Mar. 3 - at Cardinals

Mar. 4 - at Nationals

Mar. 5 - vs. Blue Jays

Mar. 6 - vs. Cardinals

Mar. 7 - at Rays

Mar. 8 - vs. Phillies (SS)

Mar. 9 - SS at Blue Jays (SS), SS at Orioles (SS)

Mar. 10 - vs. Rays

Mar. 11 - at Yankees

Mar. 12 - vs. Blue Jays

Mar. 13 - at Red Sox

Mar. 14 - at Twins

Mar. 15 - vs. Yankees

Mar. 16 - Off Day

Mar. 17 - vs. Blue Jays (SS)

Mar. 18 - vs. Phillies

Mar. 19 - at Orioles

Mar. 20 - vs. Pirates (SS)

Mar. 21 - at Yankees

Mar. 22 - vs. Orioles

Mar. 23 - SS at Braves, SS at Phillies

Mar. 24 - vs. Twins

Mar. 25 - vs. Red Sox

Mar. 26 - at Pirates

Mar. 27 - vs. Yankees

Mar. 28 - vs. Rays