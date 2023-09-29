These $75 ankle boots are just $30 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your fall wardrobe is in need of a refresh, Amazon is offering 60% off an adorable pair of ankle boots now for a limited time.

Regularly priced at $75.98, select colors and sizes of these Kathemoi+Coutgo Women’s Slip-on Ankle Boots are now as low as $30.71, a savings of $45.27. You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to purchase the boots, but you will need one if you want free two-day shipping.

Made with faux leather and a rubber sole, the boots have a V cutout on the side and pointed toe. They also have a chunky stacked heel, back zipper and slip on and off easily. The boots are also versatile and can be paired with everything from dresses and skirts to denim.



While the boots come in 12 sizes and 21 colors, not all sizes and colors are included in the sale, so make sure you see a sale price before purchasing them. It’s best to choose the size you need first, then choose a color you like that is available in that size. Make sure you also take a look at the size chart before ordering.

The boots pictured in the above image are a size 6 in the color “1-light Brown.” Some other color and size combinations on sale for a different price include size 9 in black for $42.98 and size 8 in khaki for $32.99.

Amazon prices change frequently and there’s no saying when the colors and sizes on sale will go back to full price, so you will want to add them to your cart quickly.

