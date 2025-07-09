Gov. Abbott vows ongoing search amid rising death toll in Texas floods

Search and rescue operations will continue Wednesday in Texas as the state grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that hit central regions last Friday, including hard-hit Kerr County. The death toll has surged past 100, and with more than 160 individuals still unaccounted for, the numbers are expected to rise, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Among the missing are five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

Crews equipped with heavy machinery are working tirelessly to remove trees, rocks, and debris in search efforts. With over 2,000 personnel deployed, the state is committed to locating and accounting for every missing individual. The flooding, described by a former FEMA administrator as a "worst-case scenario," was exacerbated by historic rainfall that overwhelmed the area, particularly affecting communities like Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located.

"This tragedy struck when people were most vulnerable—in the middle of the night," the former FEMA official noted, emphasizing the importance of ongoing local and state-led search efforts, with federal support as needed. Despite the challenges, Abbott has vowed to continue the search and rescue operations indefinitely.

Officials said on Tuesday said that no one has been found alive in the flooding since last Friday.

Authorities in Kerr County are expected to provide updates later Wednesday. As the search enters its sixth day, the focus remains firmly on locating the missing, demonstrating solidarity and resilience in the face of unprecedented disaster.

