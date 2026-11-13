RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Leaders in Richland Township are hitting pause on the possibility of data centers and battery energy storage facilities coming to the community as they take a closer look at potential impacts and local zoning regulations.

Township leaders approved a 12-month moratorium on data centers and a nine-month moratorium on battery energy storage systems, commonly referred to as BESS.

Battery energy storage systems store electricity for later use, often helping balance supply and demand on the power grid.

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Richland Township approves temporary bans on new data centers, battery energy storage developments

The temporary restrictions give township officials additional time to study how these facilities could affect the community before determining what regulations should be put in place.

Some residents say they support the decision.

"I think the pause is a good idea," said Richland Township resident Nicole Westpinter.

Another resident, Chris Rehm, raised concerns about the potential costs associated with large-scale facilities, particularly their electricity and water needs, and who would ultimately pay for them.

"Unless they start actually paying for what they use and stop putting it off on the citizens, they can stay away," Rehm said.

When asked about the township's decision to put the developments on hold, Rehm said taking additional time could help residents better understand what these facilities would mean for their community.

"Gives people time to think, more facts, more information. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that," Rehm said.

What does the moratorium mean for Richland Township?

According to township documents, the 12-month moratorium on data centers is intended to give local leaders time to study potential impacts on infrastructure, public health, safety and natural resources.

The nine-month pause on battery energy storage systems serves a similar purpose, allowing officials to evaluate their potential impacts and determine how they should be regulated.

Part of that process involves reviewing the township's zoning ordinance, which determines where certain types of development are permitted and under what conditions.

The moratoriums are temporary and do not amount to permanent bans on either type of facility.