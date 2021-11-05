Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

New filers for unemployment benefits required to register with Michigan Works

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Unemployment
Posted at 9:27 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:27:59-04

LANSING, Mich. — Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits will be required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff beginning Nov. 7.

They’ll have to verify their registration with either an in-person or virtual appointment, according to a news release Friday.

“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”

Claimants will need to complete the following steps:

  • Visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect. 
  • Meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in-person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits). 

Not registering or meeting with staff to verify can delay payment of unemployment benefits, state officials said.

Michigan Works! Association offices provide job-search resources, including job postings, job matches, hiring fairs, workshops, seminars, career resources and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources

Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association