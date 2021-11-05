New filers for unemployment benefits required to register with Michigan Works

LANSING, Mich. — Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits will be required to register for work with Michigan Works! staff beginning Nov. 7.

They’ll have to verify their registration with either an in-person or virtual appointment, according to a news release Friday.

“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale said. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”

Claimants will need to complete the following steps:

Visit MiTalent.org to create a job seeker profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Meet with staff from a local Michigan Works! Service Center either virtually or in-person at least one business day before the first certification (claimants must certify bi-weekly that they are eligible for benefits).

Not registering or meeting with staff to verify can delay payment of unemployment benefits, state officials said.

Michigan Works! Association offices provide job-search resources, including job postings, job matches, hiring fairs, workshops, seminars, career resources and more.