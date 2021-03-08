Managing mental health: Here is a list of Michigan mental health resources

(WXYZ) — If you or someone you know is struggling, we want you to know we're here to help. WXYZ-TV is committed to providing you with tools that can help you get the assistance you need.

Below you'll find a guide with resources, from crisis hotlines to financial help, throughout metro Detroit. If you have a resource you'd like us to add, please email us at rebound@wxyz.com.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call: 1-800-273-8255 - Available 24/7

Text TALK to 741741

Livingston County

Livingston County CHM Authority

622 East Grand River Avenue Howell, Michigan 48843

24-hour crisis number: 517-546-4126

Macomb County

Macomb County CHM Services

22550 Hall Road Clinton Township, Michigan 48036

24-hour crisis number: 586-307-9100

Monroe County

Monroe CHM Authority

1001 South Raisinville Road Monroe, Michigan 48161-0726

24-hour crisis numbers: 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340

Oakland County

Oakland Community Health Network

5505 Corporate Drive Troy, Michigan 48098

24-hour crisis number: 248-456-1991 or 800-231-1127

St. Clair County

St. Clair County Mental Health Authority

3111 Electric Avenue Port Huron, Michigan 48060

24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Sanilac County

Sanilac County CHM Authority

227 East Sanilac Avenue Sandusky, Michigan 48471

24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health

555 Towner Street Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198

24-hour crisis number: 734-996-4747

Wayne County

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority dba Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network707 West Milwaukee Detroit, Michigan 48202

24-hour crisis numbers: 313-224-7000 or 800-241-4949

State of Michigan resources

Michigan Stay Well Counseling via COVID-19 hotline

Call 1-888-535-6136 – Press "8" to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.Counselors available 24/7 - confidential and free

Michigan Crisis Text Line

Test the keyword RESTORE to 741741. Open 24/7

Michigan PEER Warmline

For those living with serious mental illness or substance use challenges

1-888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Headspace

Michiganders can get free access to headspace, a mental health and meditation app, by visiting headspace.com/mi.

Other resources

Consumers Energy Bill Relief

Call 2-1-1 to connect with nonprofits in your community, including new assistance from Consumers Energy.

DTE Energy

If you are struggling to pay bills due to COVID-19, call 800-477-4747 to get a personalized payment plan.

You can also inquire about the shutoff protection program, low-income self-sufficiency plan and more.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority

The state has several resources for those who may need rental assistance, homeowners assistance, homelessness or more. Click the link above to learn more.

Gleaners Community Food Bank

Gleaners has several food banks throughout metro Detroit if you're struggling with getting food.



Forgotten Harvest

Forgotten Harvest also has hundreds of agencies giving emergency food assistance to those in need.

ADHD & Addiction

Southern California Sunrise Recovery Center works on raising awareness regarding the link between ADHD and addiction.

Guide from Spring Hill Recovery Center

Spring Hill has a guide on how to cope with grief after the unexpected loss of a loved one from drugs and/or alcohol.

