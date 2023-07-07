Rashad Trice's criminal history: Alleged kidnapper obstructed, fought police 5+ times in 2 years

(WXYZ) — The man accused of kidnapping little Wynter Cole-Smith refused to cooperate with police as they desperately searched for the toddler, and it’s not the first time he’s been at odds with law enforcement.

Rashad Trice is still waiting to learn the sum of the charges against him.

When all of this happened earlier this week, he was already on probation for fleeing and obstructing police. In fact, records show he’s obstructed and fought police at least 5 times in the last 2 years.

The man who sparked a massive police search for 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith is no stranger to law enforcement. Police and FBI agents say Rashad Maleek Trice assaulted Wynter’s mother in Lansing on Sunday, then fled with Wynter. The child was found dead in Detroit last night.

Court records uncovered by the 7 Investigators show Trice has been in and out of jail several times since 2021. The 26-year-old has a lengthy criminal record that includes multiple charges of fleeing and obstructing police and assault.

"We want him charged heavily, but we want those charges to stick this time," says Wynter's grandmother Sharen Eddings.

In the midst of her family’s heartbreak, she’s calling on judges and even the highest leaders in our state to do more to keep violent offenders locked up.

"We all feel and agree he should have never been out on the streets and this would have never happened," she says. "So we are calling on the Governor to help us and pass some law."

Court records from Monroe in May of 2021 show Trice was sentenced to 224 days after facing charges for resisting police and domestic violence. The victim listed in that case is the mother of Wynter.

Just days after he was arrested in Monroe, Michigan State Police arrested Trice near Lansing – once again for obstructing police. He pleaded guilty in both cases.

Then, 3 months later, records show state police from the Brighton post arrested Trice again for similar charges. He was sentenced to a year in jail and probation and that’s the case the Michigan Department of Corrections was currently supervising him for as part of his probation.

MDOC officials tell us Trice had checked in as required in June and was not due for another meeting with his probation officer until mid-July.

Now that Trice is facing several kidnapping and assault charges with even more expected, Wynter’s grandmother wants the courts to show no mercy.

"If you don’t appreciate your second chances – then to me you shouldn’t get any more. Because we see that when you give these – they are going back for more. So something needs to be done so they understand," Eddings says. "That you’re not going to keep doing this."

Macomb County issued additional charges just a short time ago including fleeing and eluding police and attempting to disarm an officer when St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe officer caught him on Monday.

Homicide charges in one of the locations are likely to be added as well in the coming days.