Trump admin demands California ban transgender athletes in girls' sports

The Trump administration is taking a strong stance on the participation of transgender athletes in California public schools, demanding a ban on their involvement in girls’ sports.

The U.S. Department of Justice argues that allowing these athletes to compete is unconstitutional, citing the 14th Amendment, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

The federal demand follows last weekend's events where a transgender high school junior claimed the state title in girls' track and field events.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting people who were assigned male at birth from participating in women's sports.

"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," Trump said at the time.

Currently, the California Interscholastic Federation permits students to participate in sports according to their gender identities. However, the Justice Department has given California schools a deadline of Monday to submit written notifications regarding their plans to comply with the proposed ban.

Failure to comply could result in the threat of legal action from the federal government or a loss in federal funding.

