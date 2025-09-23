Trump says Kyiv can ‘win all of Ukraine back’ amid Russia’s economic struggles

In a stunning statement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations, President Donald Trump said he believes Ukraine has a chance to reclaim all of its territory and possibly even more.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," President Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump said he came to that conclusion after "getting to know and fully understand" the military and economic situation in Ukraine and Russia.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," President Trump said.

President Trump campaigned on helping end the war between Ukraine and Russia. But in his speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, he acknowledged it has been more difficult than expected. To force Russia’s hand, Trump said the United States is “fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs,” which he believes would compel Moscow to “stop the bloodshed.”

President Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin following an August summit in Alaska, where the two leaders discussed ending the war in Ukraine. After the meeting, Trump expressed optimism that Putin would agree to sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While Zelenskyy agreed, Putin has been accused of stalling.

Meanwhile, NATO warned Russia on Tuesday that it would defend itself against breaches of its airspace, referring to Russian drones over Poland this month.

President Trump backed the idea, saying he thinks NATO countries should be able to shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.