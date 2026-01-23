FEMA pauses termination of disaster workers ahead of winter storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has abruptly halted the termination of hundreds of disaster workers because of the massive winter storm.

In an email Thursday obtained by CNN, staff were told FEMA would stop dismissing workers whose contracts are expiring. Sources told CNN the looming winter storm was a major factor in the pause.

Roughly 300 disaster workers have been let go this month, with only a handful receiving contract extensions.

The decision came hours after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited FEMA headquarters for a storm briefing.

The Trump administration is conducting a major FEMA overhaul, with thousands of employees leaving through layoffs and buyouts. In June 2025, administration officials suggested phasing out FEMA in its current form and shifting responsibilities to state governments.

Critics have warned that cutting FEMA could put a strain on state and local resources.

According to federal data, FEMA has reduced its workforce by about 2,000 employees since 2024, representing nearly 9% of the agency's workforce.

