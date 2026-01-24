Federal agent fatally shot man in Minneapolis amid immigration tensions

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between the area's immigrant community and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Video footage showed multiple agents wrestling the man to the ground before shooting him. Officers are then seen backing away from the man after firing at least one shot.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the AP the man had a firearm with two magazines.

Gov. Tim Walz, who has opposed ICE’s presence in Minnesota, condemned the shooting. The incident occurred one day after Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Twin Cities to express support for ICE’s activities.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota,” Walz wrote.

In the moments after the shooting, a large police presence was seen as protesters clashed with officers.

Saturday's incident marks the third involving a federal agent and a member of the community. Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 as she attempted to drive away.

One week later, a Venezuelan man was shot in the leg by an immigration officer amid a car chase.