Police warn of 'armed and dangerous' person on UNC campus

People at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are being asked to shelter in place as police search for a person who they believe is "armed and dangerous."

They released an image of a man who has been named as a person of interest. However, police did not provide any more details about the individual.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The first alert came out around 1 p.m. on Monday.

"Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows," the university posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Subsequent alerts ask people to seek safety.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured or whether any shots have been fired.

People are asked not to approach the person of interest if they come in contact with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SEE MORE: Victims identified in racist shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com