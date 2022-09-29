This Collapsible Pizza Pack Container Is A Genius Way To Store Multiple Slices

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Don’t get me started on pizza.

Actually, never mind — let’s talk pizza. It’s my favorite food. I’ve always got a couple of frozen ones in the fridge, our local delivery spot recognizes our phone number when we call and I’ve been known to whip up a homemade emergency pie on short notice.

I have a slice of pizza tattooed on my arm. I’m not messing around when it comes to Italy’s most glorious export.

As a person who never lets leftover pizza go to waste, learning about the Cheese Chopper Pizza Pack is news I can definitely use.

Don’t let the name mislead you: Cheese Chopper is simply the company that sells the Pizza Pack. The Chopper itself is a “Shark Tank” idea that appeared on the show in April 2022.

The Chopper didn’t get any funding from the Sharks back in season 12, but that didn’t deter entrepreneur Tate Koenig from jumping in the tank again with the Pizza Pack. Koenig struck gold the second time around, appearing on the first episode of the 14th season of “Shark Tank” and taking a deal with Lori Greiner for 13% equity in exchange for $100,000.

Now, the Pizza Pack is sold out on the Cheese Chopper website! It’s still available on Amazon, though, and it’s currently the site’s #1 best seller in the pizza pans and stones category. Check it out:

The Pizza Pack collapses and expands to fit leftover slices from your latest pizza feast. When fully unfurled, the pack holds up to five slices — and since the whole container is microwaveable, you can heat all five up at the same time.

It’s dishwasher-safe, too, so cleaning is super easy. It’s quite an improvement over the cumbersome, greasy pizza box shoved in the fridge.

The Pack does well among reviewers, with 88% awarding it 4 stars or higher. Overall, it gets a 4.5-star rating out of five from more than 470 users. One customer dubbed the device “perfect storage” in a 5-star review.

”I don’t like to buy unnecessary gadgets, but this one’s great!” reviewer ABC wrote. “I love how the size is adjustable, but mostly love the dividers which are included so the pizza slices don’t stick together.”

Here are a couple of other easy-to-store pizza products for the pizza freaks in your life:

Confession: Though I love to bake pizza at home, I don’t own a pizza peel. My kitchen is tiny, and I don’t know where I’d put one of those long-handled beasts.

Well, this little guy solves the problem with a handle that folds down when not in use. Now I’ve just got to work on my “launching” technique.

Here’s a handy device for slicing up your pies right quick. Ever get stuck on the thick edge of a pizza crust with your pizza roller? And then you end up making several savage attempts to saw through the crust and end up mutilating the perfect pie?

Well, this handle-free pizza slicer lets you put a little more elbow grease into those stubborn bits. It disassembles for easy cleaning in the dishwasher, too, and comes with a blade guard to keep it safe when not in use.

OK, now I’ve got to go fire up the oven — it’s pizza time!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.