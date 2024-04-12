NFL releases 13 prospects who will be in Detroit for the NFL Draft; here's the list

With two weeks until the NFL Draft, the league announced the 13 prospects who will be in Detroit for the draft on April 25.
The list includes some of the biggest names in college football, and potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Here's who's coming to Detroit for the draft.
- Caleb Williams - QB - USC
- Jayden Daniels - QB - LSU
- Drake Maye - QB - North Carolina
- Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - Ohio State
- Malik Nabers - WR - LSU
- Rome Odunze - WR - Washington
- Terrion Arnold - CB - Alabama
- J.C. Lathan - OT - Alabama
- Laiatu Lutu - Edge - UCLA
- Quinyon Mitchell - CB - Toledo
- Darius Robinson - Edge - Missouri
- Brian Thomas Jr. - WR - LSU
- Dallas Turner - Edge - Alabama