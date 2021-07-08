Pope Francis had 'fever episode' several days after colon surgery, spokesperson says

ROME — The Vatican says Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a "fever episode" temporarily Wednesday evening.

The Vatican's daily update on Thursday said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Francis underwent surgery Sunday after examinations revealed that he suffered a "severe" narrowing of his colon as a result of scarring and inflammation.

The Vatican indicated there was no evidence of cancer being detected during an examination of the tissue removed Sunday.

Doctors said that was a good sign, and evidence that the suspected condition of a narrowing of the colon due to scarring had been confirmed.

On Thursday, Francis sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the "heinous assassination" of President Jovenal Moïse.

Francis condemned "all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts."

He made the comments in a telegram signed Thursday by the Vatican secretary of state.

The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for first lady Martine Moïse.